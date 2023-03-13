Piper Sandler Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

