PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 101.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 686,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

