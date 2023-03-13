Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.