PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCH opened at $47.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

