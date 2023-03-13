Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,421,125 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ventas were worth $108,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

