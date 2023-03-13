Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $116.98 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.