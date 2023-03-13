Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

