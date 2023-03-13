Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $523.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

