Putnam Investments LLC Buys 3,465 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 68.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 2.8 %

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

