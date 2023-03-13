Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.69 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

