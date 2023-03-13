Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $870,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

