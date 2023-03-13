Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.48 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

