Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Stock Down 3.8 %

NAVI stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.