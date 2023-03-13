Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $282,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 317.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $3,647,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

