Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,174 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.