Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.09 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

