Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE TROX opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

