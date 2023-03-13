Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.