Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

