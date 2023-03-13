Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in a.k.a. Brands were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AKA opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

