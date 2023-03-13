Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 140,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO opened at $9.74 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

