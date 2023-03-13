Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $618,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veradigm by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veradigm by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm Trading Down 2.2 %
Veradigm stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Veradigm
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veradigm (MDRX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.