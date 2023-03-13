Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $618,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veradigm by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veradigm by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

