Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.20 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

