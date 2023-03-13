Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

