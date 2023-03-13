Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

EPRT opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

