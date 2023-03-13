Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,009,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

