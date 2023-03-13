Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 257,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 1,025,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

