Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,087 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

