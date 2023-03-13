Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $71.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

