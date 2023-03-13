Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 194,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $41.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

