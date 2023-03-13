Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 139,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 688,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

