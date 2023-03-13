Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 162.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 145.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 702,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,072,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Stock Down 5.5 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

