Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 11,730 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 380.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 217,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $728,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.1% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 145,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:AA opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

