Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 26,411 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

