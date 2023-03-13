Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 135,096 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

