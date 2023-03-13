Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

