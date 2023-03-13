Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $40.37 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

