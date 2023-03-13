Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after buying an additional 302,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 881,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $14.00 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

