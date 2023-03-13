Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 33.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 351.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,628 shares in the company, valued at $676,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFI opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

