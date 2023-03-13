Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

