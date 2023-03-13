Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $335.82 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.56.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

