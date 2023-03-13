Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

