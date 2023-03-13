Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $292.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

