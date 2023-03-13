Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock worth $609,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.49 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

