Putnam Investments LLC Sells 403 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

