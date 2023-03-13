Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,319 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,591 shares of company stock worth $6,316,675. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

