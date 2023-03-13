Putnam Investments LLC Sells 542 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BCC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

