Putnam Investments LLC Sells 614 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 574.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

