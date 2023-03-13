Putnam Investments LLC Sells 675 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

