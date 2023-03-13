Putnam Investments LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Down 4.8 %

WFRD opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 0.92. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.