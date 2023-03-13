Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,522 shares of company stock valued at $348,383. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

